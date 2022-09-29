Update from PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) was 27.96 for the day, up 5.39% from the previous closing price of $26.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615713 shares were traded. PENN reached its highest trading level at $28.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PENN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On May 18, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 per share. The transaction valued at 193,421 led to the insider holds 34,663 shares of the business.

SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,975 shares of PENN for $98,167 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 50,569 shares after completing the transaction at $49.70 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Snowden Jay A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 148,387 shares for $77.23 each. As a result, the insider received 11,460,568 and left with 530,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $81.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.12.

Shares Statistics:

PENN traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 7.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.50M. Insiders hold about 0.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 7.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.