What Drove The Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) Stock Up 15% During Pre-Hours Trading?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares were up 15.63% in pre-market trading at $0.3470 after relaunching a product in Europe. CYTO shares closed the last session at $0.30, adding 11.44% or $0.03.

What product has CYTO relaunched?

On Tuesday, Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) announced that Bentrio nasal spray would be re-launched in Europe beginning in October 2022 in Germany.

As a way to prevent and treat allergy symptoms caused by airborne allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and animal dander, Altamira Therapeutics will market Bentrio.

Clinical trials have already demonstrated Bentrio’s protective effects by exposing animals to grass pollen and house dust mites for three or four hours in allergen challenge chambers.

CYTO’s Bentrio and seawater nasal spray are being compared in Australia under “everyday conditions” over 14 days in a larger clinical trial started in 2021.

An FDA 510(k) application was successfully filed based on interim safety and efficacy data from the trial. It was previously marketed in Europe as a virus protection product.

Bentrio, according to Altamira, has the same mode of action, regardless of whether it provides a barrier against airborne viruses or allergen particles, as demonstrated in various relevant in vitro tests.

Bentrio, however, is cleared for such viral indications in some countries and regions based on clinical performance data, especially COVID-19-specific data.

Therefore, the Company recently stopped marketing Bentrio has recently been withdrawn from the EU and Swiss markets in connection with viral infections due to this decision.

As a result of the removal of Bentrio with viral infection co-labeling from the market, CYTO will bring Bentrio back to the European market with labeling specifically designed for allergic rhinitis.

Following the removal of Bentrio with viral infection co-labeling from the market, Altamira Therapeutics apologized to pharmacies and consumers for interruptions in their supplies over the past few weeks. Bentrio has been evaluated in the COVAMID trial by CYTO since then. Clinical data will be reported by CYTO in Q4 2022, which could support future marketing expansion in regions and countries that request such information.

Further efforts by CYTO include:

As part of its European relaunch, Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) is leveraging its established resources in the dynamic OTC consumer health market by partnering with Bentrio for marketing and distribution, in addition to the European relaunch. The company is confident that the discussions with prospective partners will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to CYTO.