What shareholders can do to beat the market with O-I Glass Inc. (OI) stock

In the latest session, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) closed at 13.03 up 4.74% from its previous closing price of $12.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1780372 shares were traded. OI reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of O-I Glass Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

On May 27, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $19.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O-I’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OI has reached a high of $17.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OI has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 155.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 6.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.74B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, O-I Glass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.