Which analyst expects Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock clocked out at 19.62, up 4.86% from its previous closing price of $18.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061489 shares were traded. MGY reached its highest trading level at $19.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 202,575,000 led to the insider holds 10,912,450 shares of the business.

Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $202,575,000 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 10,912,450 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider received 162,900,000 and left with 13,528,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGY traded 1.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.61M. Shares short for MGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.08, compared to 13.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, MGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $449.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $528M to a low estimate of $382.43M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $231.24M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.36M, an increase of 61.30% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.55M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.