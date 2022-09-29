Which analyst expects Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) closed at 9.45 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477924 shares were traded. ORC reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORC has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORC has traded an average of 813.45K shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 35.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ORC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 11.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORC is 1.92, from 0.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.88.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.45M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.68M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.95M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.61M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.77M and the low estimate is $67.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.