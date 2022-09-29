WOLF (Wolfspeed Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at 111.31 in the last session, down -1.17% from day before closing price of $112.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2525588 shares were traded. WOLF reached its highest trading level at $114.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares for $120.34 per share. The transaction valued at 240,677 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Dorchak Glenda sold 1,000 shares of WOLF for $75,794 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 7,591 shares after completing the transaction at $75.79 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $75.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,230 and bolstered with 22,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $142.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOLF traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.41M. Shares short for WOLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 10.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $207.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.05M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, Wolfspeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.8M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $728M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $722.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.6M, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $947.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.