A correction may be in store for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Paychex Inc.’s stock clocked out at 113.39, down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $117.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2696283 shares were traded. PAYX reached its highest trading level at $116.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $145.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Schrader Robert L. sold 545 shares for $126.58 per share. The transaction valued at 68,986 led to the insider holds 8,871 shares of the business.

RIVERA EFRAIN sold 6,458 shares of PAYX for $761,463 on Jul 19. The Sr. Vice President, CFO now owns 79,573 shares after completing the transaction at $117.91 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, RIVERA EFRAIN, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 30,866 shares for $116.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,584,583 and left with 86,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $141.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAYX traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 360.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.54M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 9.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.48, PAYX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 71.70% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.62 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.41B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.