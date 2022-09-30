A glimpse at Axcella Health Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) closed at 1.93 up 11.56% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4709865 shares were traded. AXLA reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axcella Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Koziel Margaret sold 547 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,378 led to the insider holds 25,562 shares of the business.

Koziel Margaret sold 590 shares of AXLA for $1,186 on Jun 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 26,109 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Societe des Produits Nestle S., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,141,361 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000,000 and bolstered with 7,446,902 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXLA has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1421, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0524.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXLA has traded an average of 64.51K shares per day and 532.83k over the past ten days. A total of 52.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.45M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 81.32k with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 102.64k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.47, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.56. EPS for the following year is $-1.37, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.81 and $-1.78.