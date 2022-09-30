A glimpse at S&P Global Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, S&P Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at 310.43, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $314.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2188737 shares were traded. SPGI reached its highest trading level at $312.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $308.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $515.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when CHEUNG MARTINA sold 3,000 shares for $385.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,157,340 led to the insider holds 6,783 shares of the business.

Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares of SPGI for $2,828,475 on Aug 04. The CEO & President now owns 174,890 shares after completing the transaction at $377.13 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, BERISFORD JOHN L, who serves as the Executive Advisor of the company, sold 13,450 shares for $370.59 each. As a result, the insider received 4,984,406 and left with 24,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, S&P’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPGI has reached a high of $484.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $310.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 361.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 380.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPGI traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 338.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 332.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 9.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.78, SPGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 23.50% for SPGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $3.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.36 and low estimates of $2.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.2 and $11.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.24. EPS for the following year is $14.66, with 20 analysts recommending between $15.5 and $13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.3B, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.68B and the low estimate is $12.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.