A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

After closing at $2.48 in the most recent trading day, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) closed at 2.76, up 11.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144591 shares were traded. SSNT reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 27,000 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 160,223 led to the insider holds 415,000 shares of the business.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 372,000 shares of SSNT for $3,033,623 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 388,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.15 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Ault Global Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,900 shares for $5.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,541 and bolstered with 760,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSNT has reached a high of $9.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2150.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 292.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 139.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 2.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.84M to a low estimate of $9.84M. As of the current estimate, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.75M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.54M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.54M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.85M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.3M and the low estimate is $43.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.