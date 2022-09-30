A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

After closing at $14.81 in the most recent trading day, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) closed at 13.81, down -6.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1932802 shares were traded. NAPA reached its highest trading level at $14.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAPA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 180.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $24 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 5,000,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 96,250,000 led to the insider holds 69,150,301 shares of the business.

Rasmuson Zach sold 25,000 shares of NAPA for $504,548 on Jul 01. The now owns 422,685 shares after completing the transaction at $20.18 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Ryan Alex, who serves as the of the company, sold 25,942 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider received 567,542 and left with 1,568,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 596.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 984.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $78.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.71M to a low estimate of $77.63M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.89M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $373.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $366.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $336.61M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $414.2M and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.