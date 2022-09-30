Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed the day trading at 209.39 down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $210.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917967 shares were traded. ALNY reached its highest trading level at $211.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares for $230.49 per share. The transaction valued at 7,760,736 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tanguler Tolga sold 1,841 shares of ALNY for $401,630 on Aug 05. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $218.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,754 shares for $210.00 each. As a result, the insider received 368,340 and left with 3,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 143.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $236.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALNY traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALNY traded about 840.08k shares per day. A total of 120.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.11 and a low estimate of $-2.29, while EPS last year was $-1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.7, with high estimates of $-0.76 and low estimates of $-2.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.1 and $-9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.07. EPS for the following year is $-3.54, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $-8.03.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $287.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $327.8M to a low estimate of $246.65M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $218.69M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.36M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.