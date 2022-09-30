An average trading volume for Ouster Inc. (OUST) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $1.03 in the most recent trading day, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed at 0.96, down -7.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0731 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026567 shares were traded. OUST reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9374.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OUST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On March 31, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Brunelle Anna sold 3,108 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,818 led to the insider holds 2,349,390 shares of the business.

SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,499 shares of OUST for $3,070 on Sep 16. The EVP of Global Operations now owns 1,611,151 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Dickerman Nathan, who serves as the President of Field Operations of the company, sold 43,733 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider received 56,980 and left with 920,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5005, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8580.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.27M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.35, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.8M to a low estimate of $8.56M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.36M, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.95M, an increase of 112.90% over than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.58M, up 107.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $149.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 160.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.