An investigation into First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s technical aspects

The price of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) closed at 132.68 in the last session, down -2.34% from day before closing price of $135.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123888 shares were traded. FRC reached its highest trading level at $134.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on July 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $188 from $210 previously.

On April 08, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $188 to $194.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on April 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $187.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $222.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRC traded on average about 949.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FRC is 1.08, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $8.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.57. EPS for the following year is $9.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $8.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.03B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.21B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.