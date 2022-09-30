An investigation into Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s technical aspects

After closing at $12.43 in the most recent trading day, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) closed at 12.12, down -2.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046865 shares were traded. GNK reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when REGAN ARTHUR L sold 22,887 shares for $15.82 per share. The transaction valued at 362,020 led to the insider holds 74,781 shares of the business.

REGAN ARTHUR L sold 62,512 shares of GNK for $978,313 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 55,824 shares after completing the transaction at $15.65 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Adamo Joseph, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 75 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321 and left with 6,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.63M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GNK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.28 and $4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.1. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.02 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $114.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.17M to a low estimate of $93.85M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $121.01M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.3M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $-5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $385.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.13M, down -17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $425.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $594.2M and the low estimate is $292.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.