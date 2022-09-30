An investigation into MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s technical aspects

The price of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) closed at 13.07 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $13.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3413922 shares were traded. MTG reached its highest trading level at $13.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $16.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Arrigoni Daniel A. bought 5,000 shares for $14.19 per share. The transaction valued at 70,950 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGIC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has reached a high of $16.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTG traded on average about 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 308.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.58M. Shares short for MTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.49, compared to 15.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTG is 0.40, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for MTG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.