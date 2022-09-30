An investigation into Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s technical aspects

The price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed at 54.39 in the last session, down -2.46% from day before closing price of $55.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023862 shares were traded. QSR reached its highest trading level at $55.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $64.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when SWEENEY THECLA bought 700 shares for $58.60 per share. The transaction valued at 41,020 led to the insider holds 1,350 shares of the business.

Dunnigan Matthew sold 15,000 shares of QSR for $884,550 on Sep 16. The CFO now owns 41,449 shares after completing the transaction at $58.97 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Siddiqui Sami A., who serves as the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $56.45 each. As a result, the insider received 282,250 and left with 147,821 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $62.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QSR traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 308.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.29M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.87, compared to 12.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QSR is 2.16, which was 2.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.96B and the low estimate is $5.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.