An overall feel about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed at 14.58 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $15.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2396851 shares were traded. PEB reached its highest trading level at $15.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $26 previously.

On March 23, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 23, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Miller Phillip M. sold 5,200 shares for $14.83 per share. The transaction valued at 77,116 led to the insider holds 19,953 shares of the business.

Jackson Ron E. bought 5,900 shares of PEB for $99,474 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 61,122 shares after completing the transaction at $16.86 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $16.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 266,688 and bolstered with 1,006,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEB has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 2.42M over the past ten days. A total of 130.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.57M. Shares short for PEB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 12.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PEB is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $386.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $407.44M to a low estimate of $353.56M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $238.81M, an estimated increase of 61.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.72M, an increase of 41.00% less than the figure of $61.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.29M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.04M, up 85.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.