Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX): Selected Notes

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed the day trading at 80.41 up 3.98% from the previous closing price of $77.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646024 shares were traded. WIX reached its highest trading level at $82.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $207.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIX traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIX traded about 1.63M shares per day. A total of 57.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.40M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.