Are BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, BHP Group Limited’s stock clocked out at 50.42, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $50.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4134096 shares were traded. BHP reached its highest trading level at $50.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.46.

To gain a deeper understanding of BHP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.21.

It appears that BHP traded 3.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 6.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, BHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70. The current Payout Ratio is 53.60% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 20651:10000 ratio.

