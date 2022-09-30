Are Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed at 12.05 down -9.33% from its previous closing price of $13.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114176 shares were traded. BOWL reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bowlero Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Young John Alan bought 5,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 45,530 led to the insider holds 28,500 shares of the business.

Young John Alan bought 1,000 shares of BOWL for $9,250 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $9.25 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Young John Alan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,500 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $14.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOWL has traded an average of 635.20K shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 162.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.91M. Shares short for BOWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.37, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $981.1M and the low estimate is $915.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.