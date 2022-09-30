Are Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at 12.55 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $12.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3757479 shares were traded. CNK reached its highest trading level at $12.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNK has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.23M. Shares short for CNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 21.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.79% and a Short% of Float of 29.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $733.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $804.26M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $260.53M, an estimated increase of 181.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.2M, an increase of 49.50% less than the figure of $181.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $744.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.