Are KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) closed at 25.99 down -3.71% from its previous closing price of $26.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2520977 shares were traded. KBH reached its highest trading level at $26.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KB Home’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 when MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 79,718 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 3,370,477 led to the insider holds 1,097,611 shares of the business.

MEZGER JEFFREY T sold 121,408 shares of KBH for $5,086,995 on Nov 11. The President and CEO now owns 1,097,611 shares after completing the transaction at $41.90 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Woram Brian J, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 39,370 shares for $41.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,636,217 and left with 104,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBH has reached a high of $50.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KBH has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 2.71M over the past ten days. A total of 87.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.07M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KBH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KBH is 0.60, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for KBH, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.74, with high estimates of $4.3 and low estimates of $3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.52 and $9.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.16. EPS for the following year is $9.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $8.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, KB Home’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 43.30% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.72B, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $6.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.