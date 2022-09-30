As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) offers stability

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) closed the day trading at 14.03 down -10.06% from the previous closing price of $15.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1621588 shares were traded. FEAM reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 12,504,250 led to the insider holds 4,092,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19967.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEAM has reached a high of $49.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FEAM traded about 149.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FEAM traded about 449.17k shares per day. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.63M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.40, compared to 270.82k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.22 and $-1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.22. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-1.1.