ATI Inc. (ATI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed the day trading at 27.58 down -3.57% from the previous closing price of $28.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331778 shares were traded. ATI reached its highest trading level at $28.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Schwartz Karl D sold 1,000 shares for $31.32 per share. The transaction valued at 31,320 led to the insider holds 62,833 shares of the business.

WETHERBEE ROBERT S sold 15,000 shares of ATI for $436,350 on Sep 01. The Board Chair, President and CEO now owns 363,753 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Schwartz Karl D, who serves as the VP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $31.22 each. As a result, the insider received 31,220 and left with 63,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 788.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $33.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATI traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATI traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 129.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Shares short for ATI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.91, compared to 17.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.