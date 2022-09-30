Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) was 39.34 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $39.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7281573 shares were traded. BSX reached its highest trading level at $39.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 206.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On May 27, 2022, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Carruthers Wendy sold 7,500 shares for $42.21 per share. The transaction valued at 316,586 led to the insider holds 109,913 shares of the business.

Mahoney Michael F sold 125,828 shares of BSX for $5,094,310 on Sep 06. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 1,767,665 shares after completing the transaction at $40.49 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Carruthers Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $42.03 each. As a result, the insider received 315,260 and left with 117,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $47.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.41.

Shares Statistics:

BSX traded an average of 6.64M shares per day over the past three months and 6.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 19.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 26 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.24B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.33B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.89B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.97B and the low estimate is $13.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.