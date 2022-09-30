Considering Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) closed at 165.90 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $167.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3512512 shares were traded. CAT reached its highest trading level at $166.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $231.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $215 to $260.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares for $214.13 per share. The transaction valued at 590,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 600 shares of CAT for $131,892 on May 05. The Director now owns 2,480 shares after completing the transaction at $219.82 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, De Lange Bob, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 11,718 shares for $237.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,780,096 and left with 43,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $237.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAT traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 531.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.24M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 5.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAT is 4.80, which was 4.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $11.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.46. EPS for the following year is $14.15, with 28 analysts recommending between $17.86 and $10.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.97B to a low estimate of $13.9B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.89B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.97B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.63B and the low estimate is $57.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.