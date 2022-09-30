Considering Gentex Corporation (GNTX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) closed at 24.19 in the last session, down -3.97% from day before closing price of $25.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760956 shares were traded. GNTX reached its highest trading level at $24.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when GOODE GARY F sold 2,845 shares for $30.17 per share. The transaction valued at 85,838 led to the insider holds 27,861 shares of the business.

Chiodo Matthew sold 5,700 shares of GNTX for $166,667 on Mar 31. The Vice President of Sales now owns 21,577 shares after completing the transaction at $29.24 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Boehm Neil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $29.24 each. As a result, the insider received 131,580 and left with 26,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $37.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNTX traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 235.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GNTX is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 35.30% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $502.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $522.94M to a low estimate of $480.7M. As of the current estimate, Gentex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $399.6M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.29M, an increase of 20.10% less than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $535.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.