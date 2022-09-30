Considering Newmont Corporation (NEM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at 41.76 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $42.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8352471 shares were traded. NEM reached its highest trading level at $42.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares for $40.79 per share. The transaction valued at 122,370 led to the insider holds 45,947 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $448,690 on Sep 01. The President & CEO now owns 243,949 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Atkinson Robert D, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $45.35 each. As a result, the insider received 136,050 and left with 48,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEM traded on average about 9.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 11.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEM is 2.20, which was 1.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 220.40% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $15.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.