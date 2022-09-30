Considering Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $127.71 in the most recent trading day, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) closed at 122.45, down -4.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586603 shares were traded. WSM reached its highest trading level at $125.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Accumulate which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $205 to $200.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $219 to $202.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares for $150.43 per share. The transaction valued at 3,008,582 led to the insider holds 501,653 shares of the business.

Benson Marta sold 12,000 shares of WSM for $1,784,280 on Aug 31. The PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND now owns 43,477 shares after completing the transaction at $148.69 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ALBER LAURA, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $151.94 each. As a result, the insider received 6,077,728 and left with 525,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $223.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Shares short for WSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 9.81, compared to 12.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.66% and a Short% of Float of 25.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WSM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.02, compared to 3.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.68 and a low estimate of $3.29, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.51, with high estimates of $3.93 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.23 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.98. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 24 analysts recommending between $18.22 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.