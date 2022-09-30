CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) closed at 39.47 in the last session, down -1.74% from day before closing price of $40.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390502 shares were traded. CUBE reached its highest trading level at $40.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1774.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $52.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $57.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUBE traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 224.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.04M. Shares short for CUBE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CUBE is 1.72, which was 1.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.26 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $249.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.11M to a low estimate of $247.62M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $199.25M, an estimated increase of 25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.13M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $999.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $963.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822.56M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.