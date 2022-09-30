EBC (Eastern Bankshares Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) closed at 20.12 in the last session, up 0.20% from day before closing price of $20.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241551 shares were traded. EBC reached its highest trading level at $20.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On February 18, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 10, 2020, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on November 10, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Shell Greg Allen Sr. sold 24,000 shares for $20.10 per share. The transaction valued at 482,506 led to the insider holds 173,465 shares of the business.

Borgen Luis sold 28,730 shares of EBC for $582,768 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 89,965 shares after completing the transaction at $20.28 per share. On May 04, another insider, Shell Greg Allen Sr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $19.57 each. As a result, the insider received 782,688 and left with 194,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eastern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBC traded on average about 587.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 950.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 166.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.16M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBC is 0.40, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.26. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $134.4M. As of the current estimate, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.69M, an estimated increase of 35.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.73M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $35.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $544.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.83M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $597.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.