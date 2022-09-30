In spite of Houston American Energy Corp.’s (AMEX:HUSA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) closed at 3.66 up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3056698 shares were traded. HUSA reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3296.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.30 and its Current Ratio is at 42.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 65,550 led to the insider holds 157,976 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 564,000 shares of HUSA for $699,304 on Feb 01. The 10% Owner now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 406,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 566,573 and left with 814,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6298.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUSA has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 821.14k over the past ten days. A total of 9.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.