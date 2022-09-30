In spite of NetApp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, NetApp Inc.’s stock clocked out at 62.94, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $63.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322173 shares were traded. NTAP reached its highest trading level at $62.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTAP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $87.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when CERNUDA CESAR sold 18,000 shares for $69.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,677 led to the insider holds 78,463 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,125 shares of NTAP for $148,750 on Jul 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 161,450 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,125 shares for $69.38 each. As a result, the insider received 147,432 and left with 163,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTAP traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, NTAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.59 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.55B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, NetApp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.