In the case of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI), what’s next?

The closing price of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) was 11.23 for the day, down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $11.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4259271 shares were traded. CNHI reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.23.

Shares Statistics:

CNHI traded an average of 3.36M shares per day over the past three months and 3.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 994.79M. Insiders hold about 27.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, CNHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.5B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9B, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of $-19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.73B, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.86B and the low estimate is $19.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.