In the case of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), what’s next?

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed the day trading at 11.06 up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $10.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213738 shares were traded. RELY reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RELY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Hug Joshua sold 7,727 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 85,363 led to the insider holds 4,173,631 shares of the business.

Hug Joshua sold 7,482 shares of RELY for $85,646 on Aug 25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,181,358 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Oppenheimer Matthew B., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 13,750 shares for $17.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,475 and bolstered with 5,352,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $41.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RELY traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RELY traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 166.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.53M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 2.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $814.37M and the low estimate is $789.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.