In What Direction Will Guess’ Inc.’s (NYSE:GES) Stock Goes From Here?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) closed the day trading at 14.88 down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $15.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053368 shares were traded. GES reached its highest trading level at $15.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Anderson Kathryn Low sold 8,260 shares of GES for $203,196 on Dec 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,981 shares after completing the transaction at $24.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $25.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GES traded about 800.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GES traded about 950.7k shares per day. A total of 56.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.53, compared to 7.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 33.47%.

Dividends & Splits

GES’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.90, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.