In What Direction Will Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Goes From Here?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at 268.21 down -6.81% from the previous closing price of $287.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-19.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77168725 shares were traded. TSLA reached its highest trading level at $283.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $360.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares for $300.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,127,212 led to the insider holds 192,777 shares of the business.

Wilson-Thompson Kathleen sold 26,250 shares of TSLA for $7,321,912 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 5,400 shares after completing the transaction at $278.93 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 1,298 shares for $269.39 each. As a result, the insider received 349,799 and left with 62,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $414.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 290.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 291.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 74.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 65.76M shares per day. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 26.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.06 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.27B and the low estimate is $81.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.