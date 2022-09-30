Invest in Olin Corporation (OLN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $43.07 in the most recent trading day, Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) closed at 42.21, down -2.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620569 shares were traded. OLN reached its highest trading level at $42.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On June 17, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $55.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares for $57.81 per share. The transaction valued at 193,336 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sumner R Nichole sold 9,518 shares of OLN for $617,009 on May 27. The VP & Controller now owns 12,242 shares after completing the transaction at $64.83 per share. On May 27, another insider, VARILEK JAMES A, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 28,265 shares for $64.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,830,458 and left with 17,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $67.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.08 and a low estimate of $2.27, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.1 and $8.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.88. EPS for the following year is $9.38, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $6.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.13B and the low estimate is $8.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.