Invest in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $27.07 in the most recent trading day, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed at 27.15, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091395 shares were traded. SWTX reached its highest trading level at $27.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 19, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $101 from $87 previously.

On October 29, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $73.

On May 05, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on May 05, 2020, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 153,897 shares for $31.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,919,148 led to the insider holds 5,599,842 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 69,568 shares of SWTX for $2,606,713 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 5,753,739 shares after completing the transaction at $37.47 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 205,000 shares for $38.33 each. As a result, the insider received 7,857,650 and left with 5,823,307 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $77.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 902.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for SWTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.36, compared to 10.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.01% and a Short% of Float of 41.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.94 and a low estimate of $-1.28, while EPS last year was $-0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.2, with high estimates of $-1.03 and low estimates of $-1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.78 and $-5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.76. EPS for the following year is $-4.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $-4.18 and $-5.38.