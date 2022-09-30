Investing in Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Amphenol Corporation’s stock clocked out at 67.92, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $69.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616586 shares were traded. APH reached its highest trading level at $68.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 122,000 shares for $77.44 per share. The transaction valued at 9,447,643 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

D’AMICO LANCE E sold 20,000 shares of APH for $1,537,388 on Aug 02. The Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel now owns 25,700 shares after completing the transaction at $76.87 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, D’AMICO LANCE E, who serves as the Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $76.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,538,614 and left with 25,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amphenol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APH has reached a high of $88.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APH traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 596.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, APH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for APH, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 04, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $3.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $2.93B. As of the current estimate, Amphenol Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.72B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.16B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.88B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.6B and the low estimate is $12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.