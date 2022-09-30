Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $44.42 in the most recent trading day, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at 44.28, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520378 shares were traded. IONS reached its highest trading level at $44.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IONS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Swayze Eric sold 460 shares for $44.55 per share. The transaction valued at 20,493 led to the insider holds 19,892 shares of the business.

KLEIN JOSEPH III sold 1,333 shares of IONS for $50,977 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 18,791 shares after completing the transaction at $38.24 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Swayze Eric, who serves as the EVP Research of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.15 each. As a result, the insider received 16,689 and left with 20,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 965.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.10M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.04, compared to 5.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.74, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.71 and $-3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.53. EPS for the following year is $-2.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $-1.56 and $-5.47.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $148.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $274M to a low estimate of $88.66M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.31M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.31M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.14M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $572M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $611.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $647.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.89M and the low estimate is $429M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.