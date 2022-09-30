Is this a Prime Time To acquire Catalent Inc. (CTLT) stock

After closing at $76.24 in the most recent trading day, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at 74.28, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1782759 shares were traded. CTLT reached its highest trading level at $75.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On December 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

On June 25, 2020, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Argus initiated its Buy rating on June 25, 2020, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Hopson Ricky sold 2,216 shares for $89.59 per share. The transaction valued at 198,531 led to the insider holds 17,095 shares of the business.

Gunther Scott sold 1,639 shares of CTLT for $170,571 on Aug 26. The SVP, Quality & Reg. Affairs now owns 23,988 shares after completing the transaction at $104.07 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Riley Michael A., who serves as the Pres. Bio Product Delivery Div of the company, sold 2,491 shares for $104.07 each. As a result, the insider received 259,238 and left with 6,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $140.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.79M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.65% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 4.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.