Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gogoro Inc. (GGR) stock

After closing at $4.10 in the most recent trading day, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) closed at 3.87, down -5.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190275 shares were traded. GGR reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

On June 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5649.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 460.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 730.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 43.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 878.54k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.