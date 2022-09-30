Is W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) closed at 65.18 in the last session, up 2.73% from day before closing price of $63.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916607 shares were traded. WRB reached its highest trading level at $65.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $77 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $106.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $80.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,700 and left with 802,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $71.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRB traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 276.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.04M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WRB is 0.40, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69. The current Payout Ratio is 7.30% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.46B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.44B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.