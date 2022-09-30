It’s a good day to be an MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shareholder

As of close of business last night, MoneyGram International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.42, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $10.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2292880 shares were traded. MGI reached its highest trading level at $10.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On January 11, 2021, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on August 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Greenwald Adrianna E. sold 8,825 shares for $10.67 per share. The transaction valued at 94,163 led to the insider holds 265,137 shares of the business.

Villareal Andres sold 13,804 shares of MGI for $147,151 on Mar 07. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 516,440 shares after completing the transaction at $10.66 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Villasenor Robert L, who serves as the GC, Corp Sec and CAO of the company, sold 21,597 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 230,224 and left with 357,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGI has reached a high of $10.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGI traded 500.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 732.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.11M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 15.16, compared to 8.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.