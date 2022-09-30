It’s a good day to be an Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) shareholder

In the latest session, Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) closed at 15.23 down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $15.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2053105 shares were traded. OUT reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Outfront Media Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on March 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On September 25, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when MARTIN PATRICK sold 4,237 shares for $27.41 per share. The transaction valued at 116,136 led to the insider holds 8,987 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Outfront’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUT has reached a high of $29.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OUT has traded an average of 2.31M shares per day and 5.13M over the past ten days. A total of 164.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.77M. Shares short for OUT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 9.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OUT is 1.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $445.77M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $448M to a low estimate of $441.5M. As of the current estimate, Outfront Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $341M, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462M, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.