It’s an appealing income play to consider Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

The price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) closed at 231.76 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $234.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112593 shares were traded. APD reached its highest trading level at $233.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $229.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $321 from $283 previously.

On May 25, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $280 to $290.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Major Sean D sold 6,000 shares for $288.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,733,760 led to the insider holds 13,343 shares of the business.

Smith Wayne Thomas bought 1,679 shares of APD for $499,939 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 3,316 shares after completing the transaction at $297.76 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schaeffer Melissa N., who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 318 shares for $314.00 each. As a result, the insider received 99,853 and left with 1,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $316.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 251.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 252.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APD traded on average about 990.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 972.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 2.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APD is 6.48, which was 5.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.69 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.53, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.65B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.