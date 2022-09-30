It’s an appealing income play to consider Paramount Global (PARA)

After closing at $19.83 in the most recent trading day, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at 18.95, down -4.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12010048 shares were traded. PARA reached its highest trading level at $19.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PARA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $41.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.76, compared to 53.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 26 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $7.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8B to a low estimate of $7.15B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.91B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $31.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.