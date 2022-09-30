It’s an appealing income play to consider PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)

After closing at $16.90 in the most recent trading day, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at 17.22, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408020 shares were traded. PUBM reached its highest trading level at $17.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares for $17.22 per share. The transaction valued at 688,950 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares of PUBM for $688,725 on Sep 19. The Chairman, Chief Growth Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.22 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Hirsch Jeffrey K., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 96,070 and left with 7,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $43.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 679.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 3.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.1M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.66M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.51M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $284.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $330.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.